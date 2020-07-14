I am VAT registered in 2 EU states and often sell to other EU states where I am not registered for VAT as I am under the distance selling threshold. One thing is still not entirely clear to me is what VAT rate I should put on the invoice? Should it be the the rate I pay to revenue or the local rate where the customer is located?
This page on the UK Government's website might be helpful. It seems focused mainly on "sales of digital services", but includes "VAT is charged at the rate due in the consumer’s country" (not certain if that applies to physical goods as well). The page was last updated before the UK left the EU, so I would imagine that would be an EU-wide rule. – TripeHound 39 mins ago
MOSS is for services and is optional so doesn't really apply here, though the rules may turn out to be the same in the end for VAT. – DominicM 12 mins ago