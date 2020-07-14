0

I came across this question in the Wiley Series 7 2020 book. The answer is c. at maturity receive principal payment plus last semi interest payment, but I still do not get it. Can you explain?

An investor holding an 8% subordinated debenture will receive how much at maturity?

a. $1000

b $1080

c. $1040

d. depends on the purchase price

The principal amount of a debenture is usually $1000. Since this is a 8% subordinated debenture, the annual coupon will be 8% of the principal. In other words, the investor will be paid a total of $80 every year.

... at maturity receive principal payment plus last semi interest payment ...

This implies that coupons are paid semi-annually (i.e. $40 every 6 months). At maturity, the last bond coupon ($40) is paid along with the principal ($1000). Therefore, at maturity, the bondholder will receive $1000 + $40 = $1040. The answer is (c).

The answer is not (a), because a payment of $1000 (principal) is missing the last semi-annual interest payment ($40).

The answer is not (b). Semi-annual coupons (coupons paid every 6 months) mean that each coupon payment is $40. Annual coupons (coupons paid every 12 months) mean that each coupon is $80. In this case, the coupons are paid semi-annually, so the last interest payment should be $40, and not $80.

The answer is not (d), because the amount of principal and coupons that the debtor has to repay is fixed. In other words, it doesn't matter what price you paid for the debenture on the secondary market. The debtor has to pay what it owes (principal + coupons) regardless of the price you paid for the debenture.

