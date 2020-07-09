By utilizing the card for both personal and business expenses, the account itself is now intermingled in to both, so you cannot split apart the interest expense easily.

If you itemized the outstanding balance at the start of the year to delineate what percentage of the card is being used for business vs personal each month, you could apply that same percentage to the interest accrued each day. As you make transactions/payments on the card you will have to recalculate the percentage and the interest that applies at the end of each business day.

You will also need to itemize each credit/purchase on the account and for which outstanding balance the payment is going toward (ensuring that you cannot cross over between business and personal without it being considered additional capital investment... or embezzlement).

This is quite a bit of work and has a good chance of flagging for an audit anyway because the numbers you are providing as interest expenses for the business will not match with the numbers on the CC account.