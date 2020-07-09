2

My wife has a home business selling clothes. She purchases all her inventory with a credit card but she also uses the card for personal expenses. I understand that on the IRS Shedule C, we can write off credit card interest related to business expenses but how can I figure out what is interest charged for the business expenses? Is there an accepted rule of thumb or formula I can use?

For estimates sake, she started the year with a $20,000 balance on the card and ended the year with the same $20,000 balance. During the year she used the card to buy $27,066.28 inventory, most of which she sold. She also used the card for personal expenses. She also made payments of about $1000 to $2000 a month on the card.

Since I know the exact ammount she spent on inventory, is there a way a can estimate what percentage of interest paid would apply to the business expenses?

There is no rule of thumb that can be used to separate the amount paid in interest.

The reason why so much interest was paid was because when you don't pay it off each month the new charges immediately start being charged interest. There is no grace period when you carry a balance.

If you were carrying a balance before the business started then the interest on that first business purchase was charged interest, but that interest was only there because of the non-business debt.

Get a separate card, and only use that card for business. That way everything on that account can appear somewhere in the business records.

    A separate card is probably the cheapest option, too; at least it terms of time. – jpaugh 17 hours ago
  • Complete separation of home and business is the only way to go. However I can guess that there's some reward scheme (airpoints/cashback/etc) where increasing the throughput benefits you. Don't let that temptation for reward deter you from doing it in an audit-able way. – Criggie 11 hours ago
    @Criggie plus, the reward you get may be taxable or create other implications if it's being earned through business expenses – simonalexander2005 3 hours ago
Don’t use an estimate. Use a spreadsheet.

Banks charge interest that can be apportioned down to the cent for each card transaction.

If you have the dates and amounts, as well as the rules used for charging interest, enter them all into a spreadsheet. Check that the total interest you calculate matches the interest on the bank statement, then just sum the interest entries related to the business.

  • The problem is, you could claim that you paid off all your personal items on time, and so all the interest was on the unpaid business items. Obviously the IRS would look askance at this, but what is the correct procedure? I'm guessing the way to go would be to pro-rata it: business interest = (total interest x business purchases) / (total purchases). – TonyK 55 mins ago
By utilizing the card for both personal and business expenses, the account itself is now intermingled in to both, so you cannot split apart the interest expense easily.

If you itemized the outstanding balance at the start of the year to delineate what percentage of the card is being used for business vs personal each month, you could apply that same percentage to the interest accrued each day. As you make transactions/payments on the card you will have to recalculate the percentage and the interest that applies at the end of each business day.

You will also need to itemize each credit/purchase on the account and for which outstanding balance the payment is going toward (ensuring that you cannot cross over between business and personal without it being considered additional capital investment... or embezzlement).

This is quite a bit of work and has a good chance of flagging for an audit anyway because the numbers you are providing as interest expenses for the business will not match with the numbers on the CC account.

    the numbers you are providing as interest expenses for the business will not match with the numbers on the CC account This only comes into play in the first place after an audit has been initiated. – chrylis -cautiouslyoptimistic- 15 hours ago
You should arrange for a separate card for personal and business use.

You are unlikely to be able to completely disentagle the two at this stage and will likely have to forego this tax break to date. You should run anything you do claim by a registered accountant for verfication, for business tax purposes an "estimate" based on some back of the envelope calculations is unlikely to cut it.

Depending on the exact structure of interest payments on your card, it may now be impossible to disentangle the interest due to personal and business spending. For example if there are any thresholds such as "first 1$k is interest free", "rates are capped at x% over y$" or "daily charge of z$ for balances greater than" then you won't be able to separate the amount of business/personal which contribute to this threshold or which days caused the threshold to be breached.

