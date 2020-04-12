For example, consider an airline company like AIR FRANC KLM.

It doesn't manifest steady growth to support the hope that share price would be higher in the future. At the same time it doesn't pay a dividend. In addition to this, it's prone to risks like CoronaVirus.

And yet, people buy its shares.

This question may be a duplicate of this where the answers suppose that it's because the company will be more valuable in the future (like IT companies).

I see the benefit of buying their shares right now because the company will recover from the Coronavirus and then selling them in the future when the price is stable, I don't see any benefit in buying it. But still, people do?

Am I missing something?