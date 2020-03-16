I am reading Benjamin Graham's book and trying to apply to market, a few day after the krach, as I have free time. I'm puzzeled about some of the rules of Graham for the defensive investor to invest in a security is that Price over Earnings ratio must remain cheap. It should be below fifteen.

However it seems not to be the case for any of the company I looked up :

P/E Facebook 20 Google 24 Netflix 81 Tesla 68.81

The only stocks where French ones.

Carrefour 9 PSA 3 SoGé 4

even after the crisis. So are price over earnings always over Graham's recomendations on the US market ?