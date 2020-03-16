I am reading Benjamin Graham's book and trying to apply to market, a few day after the krach, as I have free time. I'm puzzeled about some of the rules of Graham for the defensive investor to invest in a security is that Price over Earnings ratio must remain cheap. It should be below fifteen.
However it seems not to be the case for any of the company I looked up :
P/E
Facebook 20
Google 24
Netflix 81
Tesla 68.81
The only stocks where French ones.
Carrefour 9
PSA 3
SoGé 4
even after the crisis. So are price over earnings always over Graham's recomendations on the US market ?