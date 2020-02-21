My dad purchased a flat for me in 2006 when I was an NRI, resident country USA. The money came from his bank account in India. The title of the flat was always in my name. I would like to sell the flat. I am aware that I am liable for a 20% capital gains tax in India if I do not reinvest the gains in real estate again. My question is regarding declaring and paying the taxes in the USA. Am I still liable if the funds came from my father's account ? The goal of the U.S govt, it seems, was to ensure that US citizens paid a fair share of the profits for investments made through off shoring. In my case, the money never came from the U.S.A and it seems unfair to pay taxes to uncle SAM when it had no contributions in how the money was made.