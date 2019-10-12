In addition to the simpler "it's a scam" answers, part of the sugar daddy arrangement is control. If the sugar daddy doesn't get what he wants, he should have control of the sugar baby account to take back his money or re-assert control. This ranges from controlling the bank accounts to having control of credit cards or paying rent. If he isn't kept happy, he has an immediate ability to terminate access to housing, transport, and money.

Conceivably the sugar daddy could simply set up access to one of his accounts for you, but that weakens his level of control as compared to controlling your accounts. Him cutting you off from your money puts the power in his hands.

Another aspect of control is also surveillance. If the sugar arrangement is exclusive the daddy will want to see accounts to make sure it is exclusive.

To be clear - I think answers that this is simply a scam to steal your money are more likely. However there is an additional insidious angle with the sugar daddy arrangement.