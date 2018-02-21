The HSA websites I have used have had several options.

Card receipt - Submit a receipt to verify a card transaction. Pay my provider. -Request payment to be mailed directly to your provider. Pay me back. - Request payment to reimburse you for out-of-pocket expenses (receipt required). Pay me. -Request a withdrawal from your HSA (no receipt required).

You are asking about #3 or #4. It is a pain to send the receipt for #3 but if you do, you know that they will list it as being used for a medical reason when they send you the 1099 at the end of the year.