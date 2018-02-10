Apparently it varies between countries/banks. You should probably contact your bank and ask them.

There's a bit more information on this post. In there someone commented that in Germany you can make a direct debit from the account with IBAN number plus some basic personal information.

I live in Argentina. Recently I discovered it seems to work on a similar way here, but probably not every one can do it (I hope so). But my cable company started charging me after only giving them the IBAN number and my personal information (Name, last name, nationality and national id number*) and without the bank verifying I had accepted this (which I did. I hired the service and asked for the automatic debit).

* Sidenote: Argentinian DNI number (national identity document number) is the same for your whole life and it isn't meant to be kept private as I understand happens with US SSN. When you sign any contract you write down your name and your DNI, or when you pay by card, or when you register on almost any place call it gym/school/whatever. It's a very effective way to identify someone uniquely**. Most DNI's can be find freely on the internet.

** Unrelated cool info: Unluckily there had been cases of duplicated numbers, plus at it's beginnings they were supposed to be unique between male/female, which nowadays has changed. But some old people still have the same number than someone of the other gender (which most computer systems are not prepared for).