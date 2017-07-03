My current income would place me in the 0% long-term capital gains bracket currently, while I anticipate them to be 15% within my working years that commence in 2018.

My stocks (an index fund) have appreciated about 50% since I bought them (most of these should be capital gains).

Wash sale rules would probably prevent me from investing in the stocks for 30 days, which means I'm expected to lose out on <1% growth.

If I anticipate liquidating the stocks before retirement (in my working years), shouldn't I go ahead and do a sell-rebuy in order to make the next cost basis larger (which reduces the next long-term capital gains on the next sale)?