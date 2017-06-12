In the situation where an employer is contributing a match to a 401(k), apparently a common formula is to match 50% of employee contributions up to a percentage of their salary. I have also seen this phrased as "50 cents for every dollar".

If the amount is 50% match up to 6% of salary, this equates to "you put in 6% and we'll put in 3%".

Why would they choose to do this, instead of simply offering a match up to 3%?

The match is not more or less either way. It instead forces the employee to put in more money, which has no benefit to the employer. I don't see any advantage to the employer to do it this way, there is only disadvantage to the employee.

What is the logic behind offering a ratio match instead of a 1:1 match?