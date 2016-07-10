Amazon has a promotion where they say they will give you 50$ off of your purchase if you sign up for one of their Amazon Visa Cards.

Upon approval, your new Amazon.com Rewards Visa Card and $50 Gift Card are available to use for your purchase today.

They also say there are no annual fees.

I have never had a credit card, and am not interested in getting this one. Would it make sense to get the card, use the 50$ gift card on my purchase, and then never use the credit card? I can't find any downside to doing this. Would it negatively impact my credit score? Are there any hidden fees?