Your name, address, and telephone number are all more or less public information. Think about it: how many people do you give this information to every month? If this is the only information you gave out, I wouldn't worry about it too much.

Of course, from now on, be more aware before you start handing out information. Just this week, I heard from a friend that his relative had fallen for the Grandparent scam and had lost several thousand dollars. A couple of months ago, a relative of mine had fallen for the Windows Tech Support scam, and it took me some time to clean up his computer. I get calls at my house every day from Windows Tech Support or from Rachel with Cardholder Services and I hang up without thinking about it, but people fall for this every day.

You need to treat every phone call and e-mail you get with suspicion.