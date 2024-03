I have accumulated losses of above $200,000 in stocks from the last 10 years. I have been writing off $3000 every year and say the carryover is $200,000.

Now i am seeing some profits in my account upwards of $50,000.

Can i offset this $50,000 against the $200,000 in the tax return (and not pay any taxes on it) and carry forward the $150,000 loss ?