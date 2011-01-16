The published yields include the expense fees.

Be careful when looking at funds to look beyond the historical performance. Read and understand the prospectus and holdings of the fund when you're looking at a new investment.

In this case, the Dodge & Cox fund is looking to provide the highest income possible, including corporate, US agency (SBA, GNMA) and treasury positions. The Vanguard Total Bond attempts to expose you to the entire bond market, which happens to be dominated by US treasury securities. Both are good funds, but have slightly different weaknesses and strengths.