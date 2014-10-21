New York State is one of a few states that will go after telecommuter taxes (such that some people may end up paying double tax even if they don't live in NY).

There are a few ways that you can avoid this. If you NEVER come to NY for work, and your employer can stipulate that your position is only available to be filled remotely, you will likely be covered. But there are a myriad of factors relating to this such as whether the employer reimburses you for your home office and whether you keep "business records" at your office.

Provided you can easily document the the factors in TSB-M-06(5)I, you shouldn't have to pay NYS taxes.

(source: I've worked with a NYS tax attorney as an employer to deal with this exact scenario).