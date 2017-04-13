As Nathan has correctly noted, ACH processes transactions in daily batches. The reason for that is accounting - the money doesn't actually change hands for each transaction. All the transactions are aggregated and calculated in the batch process, and the money only changes hands for the difference.

Consider this:

25 clients from bank A send each $50 to bank B.

2 clients from bank B send each $500 to bank A and 1 client from bank B sends $50 to bank C.

A client from bank C sends $50 to bank A and $50 to bank B.

If each transaction was to be handled separately, each time banks would have to adjust their books to account for the money movement. But if we do it in batch we have this:

A owes to B $1250 (25 times 50) B owes to A $1000 ($500 times 2) B owes to C $50 C owes to A $50 C owes to B $50

The resulting inter-bank transfers:

B and C don't transfer any money to each other - their transactions cancel each other. A transfers to B $250. C transfers to A $50.

Total for the original 30 transactions - 2 transactions between the banks: A->B and C->A.

If you need money to be transferred immediately (relatively) - you can use wire transfer. Some banks will still aggregate and batch-process those, but more than once a day. They'll charge you additional fee for their inconvenience.