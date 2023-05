How are options taxed when the underlying asset is a futures contract.

Futures contracts in the US have a favorable tax treatment known as the 60/40 rule, where 60% of profits are taxed at the long term capital gains rate and 40% are taxed as short term capital gains... even on daytrades.

Assuming none are ever exercised for the underlying asset, are options on futures taxed at just the short term rate? Or do they also enjoy the tax perks of the underlying asset class, or something else?