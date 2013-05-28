You can say that your company did work for you as a private person and got paid. So you pay money out of your private pocket to your company. The company will have to pay tax on its profit, and will possibly have to charge you VAT. Then the company will pay you a salary, on which you pay income tax. So I estimate that you would lose say 30 to 40% of what you pay, possibly more, going to the tax man.
When you plan a scheme like this, make a chart where there is the company C, a company employee X, and a customer Y, all unrelated.
Y can deduct the cost if it is a business expense. It doesn’t sound like a business expense to me (seems to be something you do just for fun), so it wouldn’t be tax deductible for Y. For C, it is income and increases the profit, so tax has to be paid on that. All in all, you likely lose. If Y is a private customer (you as a person), you definitely lose.