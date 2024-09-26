I am currently studying the AAT Level 3 Accounting qualification. Is it possible to start my own bookkeeping business with no experience? I was thinking I could do that after Level 3 Accounting. Also, would I be able to start my own accounting firm after Level 4 AAT? I would like to get a job as an accountant, but sometimes job interviews do not go to plan. Starting a business would give me more experience, so finding a job would become easier. Should I read any books before putting an advert in the Newspaper? I expect I need to learn the relevant software as well. I do not want to rely on others' approval to advance in my accounting career; I want to start strong and independently. Is this idea realistic? I am aware that many accountants start their own business after a couple years of working for someone else. It must be possible to gain that same knowledge without having an accounting job. Knowledge is knowledge at the end of the day, it does not matter how you acquire that knowledge.