I am reading Essentials of Fincancial Managment, from Jason Laws. From the definition I have, buying a call option gives the buyer the right to buy an asset, let's stay stocks, at a pre-fixed price (plus the premium). Same for a put option on the selling side. However I'm also reading on different websites that neither the seller nor the buyer has to own the stocks in order to exchange options.

How does it work for the buyer ? If the prices went up and you have the right to buy shares way lower than the market price. From whom are you gonna buy ? Who is willing to sell their shares at a lower price ? For me there are finitely many shares available, and people owning these shares decide if they want to sell or not (I'm probably missing something basic).

How does it work for the seller ? If I buy a put option, it gives me the right to sell shares I don't own. When exercising, is the seller obliged to buy the stock at the price market, and sell it at the put strike ?