Say I buy 1 piece of an index-following ETF like VOO (follows SP500 AFAIK). What exactly have I bought? And what happens to it over time as the index composition changes?

My understanding is that I bought a percentage of the shares that the ETF has at this exact moment in time. E.g. 1 share of Apple and 2 shares of Microsoft. Now say that in 10 years MS has gone out of the SP500. What is that 1 piece of my ETF composed of now? Just the 1 share of Apple remaining or is it somehow rebalanced to the new composition of ETF?