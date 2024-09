My TD easy web broker shows the bid price and the number of bids. However, should I assume that the bid price is the same for the number of bids.

For example, the bid price is $0.5 and there are 5 bids listed.

Can I assume that all 5 bids are $0.5 or the bid price listed is the current bid, which implies the other 4 bids could be the same or different?