so let’s say I owned a piece of land. Took that piece of land, which could hold 20 houses, and built two for 100k a pop. Could I then sell those for X, to another company of mine, then build two more for 100k a pop and use the X value for comps/appraisal?

I.E. Build for 100, sell for 275, and pull comps against my own sales of 275. Then receiving 206,250 in equity. Effectively making 100k. Even if taxed on the two sales the profit would remain enough.