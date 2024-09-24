0

I'm recently entered into the escrow relationship for a home purchase and I'm seeing the following language show up in an email.

Please do NOT send an Electronic "ACH" transfer, as our bank does not accept these.

I'm curious why would an bank not have this capability for funds transfers? Is there fee or technology demands getting Ach payments set up? Why would someone chose not to accept this form of payment? In case it's context dependent, this email was in response to getting the earnest money deposit setup.

Because ACH payments are reversible.

Title companies are going to require a wire transfer because those payments are not reversible. Which is also why you will receive several documents and emails telling you to beware of scammers contacting you as your closing date approaches with "updated" instructions for where to wire the money. If you fall for one of those scams and wire the money to the wrong account, your bank can't reverse the transaction for you.

