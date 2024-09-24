I'm recently entered into the escrow relationship for a home purchase and I'm seeing the following language show up in an email.

Please do NOT send an Electronic "ACH" transfer, as our bank does not accept these.

I'm curious why would an bank not have this capability for funds transfers? Is there fee or technology demands getting Ach payments set up? Why would someone chose not to accept this form of payment? In case it's context dependent, this email was in response to getting the earnest money deposit setup.