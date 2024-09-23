I have read the FATCA agreement for my country: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/131/FATCA-Agreement-Bulgaria-12-5-2014.pdf

I noticed things like the following passage and similar:

It seems to me that this contract only requires Bulgaria to share data about US taxpayers with the US, but not the other way around? I also read some articles about the EU criticizing the lack of reprocity.

Does FATCA enable or force the US to share more data about Bulgarias citizens, who have accounts or assets in the US, then before this agreement or is it truly 100% one sided?

What is the frequently mentioned thershhold of 50.000 mean?