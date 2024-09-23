I have a WY LLC, which is a diregarded entity, I am a non US citizen and non resident. I do not sell in the US.

Which transactions are and aren't reportable transactions? What are some examples of transactions that aren't reportable?

What is the goal of this form?

For example:

Buying supplies on Amazon

Paying a person for services rendered

Paying dividends to myself

Paying a salary or services to myself (for service rendered to my own LLC)

Buying stocks on the stock market

Receiving payments from an EU company for services rendered

My country has a bilateral agreement with the US, which excludes double taxation and caps taxes for dividents at 5%.

I read the form and to me its not clear what is and isn't a reportable transaction.

It seems only section 4 is relevant in my case (I pay for the registered agent, formation, etc. personally, not with the LLC, for now).

Where do I put costs the LLC pays? Where do I put revenue from services rendered? Am I myself a foreign related party? Is my client in EU (not myself) a related party?