I'm from Indonesia, on Friday afternoon (September 20th, 2024) I made an International transaction from Indonesia bank account to my friend's Australia Bank Account.

I transferred the money via online-banking application, I only input the SWIFT code and the receiver bank account number. I didn't aware about BSB number before, and I just realised that BSB number is something crucial to the Australia Bank's system. So now I'm really getting anxious that the transaction would go wrong as the amount of money that I sent is big enough for me.

My questions are:

Will my transaction be invalid? If it is stated being invalid, is there a possibility that the money will bounce back to my account?

Thanks in advance.