I’m currently working on improving my value investing skills. After some initial research, I came across classic recommendations such as The Intelligent Investor, Security Analysis, as well as books by Joel Greenblatt and Peter Lynch.

Recently, I watched a 2006 lecture by Li Lu at Columbia Business School, which was part of Bruce Greenwald’s class. In this lecture, Li Lu discusses two real-life investment cases with the class, which I found incredibly insightful.

I’m now looking for books or resources that dive into similar real-world investment case studies, where the focus is on the detailed analysis of companies or industries, much like Li Lu’s lecture. Ideally, these resources would provide a breakdown of investment decisions from a value investing perspective.

Does anyone know of books, articles, or other resources that present case studies or detailed analyses in a similar manner? Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you.