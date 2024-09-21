My friend in the US sent me some money using a money transfer service called Xoom. I am supposed to receive the money to my mobile wallet. The transfer has taken more than a week so I decided to email Xoom to update me on the status of the transaction but this is the email they keep replying with:

We're sorry, but the email address used to contact us is different than the one registered to your Xoom account. Please send us an email from the address we have on file or if you are the recipient, please have your sender to contact us with questions and we'll be happy to assist.

Sometimes they say Xoom account and some other time they say Xoom transaction.

We're sorry, but the email address used to contact us is different than the one registered to your Xoom transaction. If you're the recipient, please inform your sender to contact us for further assistance.

From that email, I know the transaction is there but am not sure if it's been canceled or delayed for unknown reasons. The sender is offline and unreachable, does that message confirm the transaction is inbound or what does it mean because its taken far too long.