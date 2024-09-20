I am aware of the fact the assets = liabilities + equity and how this represents how the assets were financed

However I have a question regarding this , the first being how is it that the actual value of the assets of the company can be equal to its liabilities and equity , since things like loans increase with time due to interest and equity can decrease with time due to stock price . So say this company is not making enough revenues such that it can't keep up with even the interest payments ergo their liabilities are only getting larger and for the sake of argument we can assume the stock price is also very low .

How is it that then the value of their assets is decreasing? Say machinery, for example, the value of the machinery is unrelated to the change in the company's liabilities and its stock price. I say this because when liabilities increase how can we assume that it's because the company is taking on more debt to finance more assets, could it not just be that liabilities are increasing due to interest or the loans weren't even being used to finance assets etc?