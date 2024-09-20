I want to know can the price of the stock rise even when there are still sellers asking for a lower price?

For example, the listed price is $0.05. The asking price is $0.055. There are 10 orders shown for that asking price. Please correct me if I'm wrong, but those 10 orders can be conceived as a line in which first come first serve. The volume of these orders is unknown, but hypothetically the sum total of these ten orders amounts to 100,000 in volume. When the stock price reaches $0.055 the first in line will have their order filled, and so on and so forth (each order is 10,000 in volume). However, 3 orders were not completed. So in this situation, can or does the stock price rise even though these three orders are incomplete? If Yes then could I get to the first in line for a higher price like $0.06?

I'm fairly new to this, but I'm starting to realise the importance of volume. My concern is that there has been a very large volume at a lower price, and through the use of a limit order there is a monopoly on a certain price. Let's say there is one order asking to sell 100,000 at $0.055 with a specified limit order for the next three months. Following the rule of first come first serve, they have taken over that position. No one is going to get their order in until that one order is filled.