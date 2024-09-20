This question is a followup to this one.

Per US Federal regulation 12 CFR 220.12, in a US brokerage account, a short stock position must be covered by holding an offsetting long position of one of two types:

(1) 150 percent of the current market value of the security; or (2) 100 percent of the current market value if a security exchangeable or convertible [to the shorted stock...] is held in the account.

(Here, "convertible" means in the sense, say, of a preferred stock that is convertible to a fixed number of common stock.)

For example, suppose I am short 100 common stock of company X. With Option (1), I could cover the position by holding any asset (e.g. cash or stocks) worth 150% of the value of the short. In common terminology, this option requires a 50% margin. In contrast, with Option (2), it would be enough to hold 1 preferred share of company X, provided that the preferred share is convertible on demand to 100 common shares. With Option (2), I need no additional margin.

Question:

Do any North American brokerages allow Option (2), covering a short by holding a long position that is convertible to the short position, with no (or little) additional margin?

The (three large US) brokerages that I've contacted all have a policy of allowing Option (1), but not allowing Option (2). Answers to the preceding question pointed out that Option (2) seems to be legal, but left open whether any brokerages actually allow it.