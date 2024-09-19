I never saw a lottery pay cheque to the order of winner "in trust", before this news on Aug. 21 2024. Why not just pay to the order of "JAMES B."? Why add "in trust"?
https://smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digital/vancouversun/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Winner_Browne-J_960x540.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=564&h=423&type=webp&sig=dXmDN8Gv4kRJrIPxKtgDjQ
I tried to do research. Page 145 defines trust
When a person has rights which he is bound to exercise upon behalf of another or for the accomplishment of some particular purpose he is said to have those rights in trust for that other or for that purpose and he is called a trustee.