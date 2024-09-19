0

I never saw a lottery pay cheque to the order of winner "in trust", before this news on Aug. 21 2024. Why not just pay to the order of "JAMES B."? Why add "in trust"?

https://smartcdn.gprod.postmedia.digital/vancouversun/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Winner_Browne-J_960x540.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=564&h=423&type=webp&sig=dXmDN8Gv4kRJrIPxKtgDjQ

I tried to do research. Page 145 defines trust

When a person has rights which he is bound to exercise upon behalf of another or for the accomplishment of some particular purpose he is said to have those rights in trust for that other or for that purpose and he is called a trustee.

New contributor
user16249 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • please make my picture show up? i don't got enough rep.
    – user16249
    Commented 44 mins ago
  • They could have a living trust already set up. They may have set up an irrevocable trust to place the winnings into.
    – Jon Custer
    Commented 35 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .