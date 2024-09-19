0

Currently working 2 jobs and have 2 401k accounts.

I am not hitting the tax limit for both but my question is what should I do?

I have my 401k from Company A, which has a 6% match and I am paying 6%

Company B has a $0.75/$1 match up to 4%.

The growth on Company B 401k is not great, but if I understand how 401k's work it will get better as time goes on.

So lets say at the end of the Year I have $6500 in my 401k account from Company B, I talked with an advisor who said I can roll over any 401k to my Roth IRA without a tax penalty. My Roth IRA has been sitting really doing nothing for about 6 years.

Should I take $6000 from my 401k from Company B and put it into my Roth IRA every year? I plan on investing in low risk dividend stocks.

Understanding that will leave me with $500 left over, but I think the max I can put into an Roth IRA every year is $6000

The following year, same time leaving $1000, so on.

I am not hitting the tax limit for both but my question is what should I do?

The tax limit is for both combined, not for each separately. Not sure from your phrasing what you think the limit is. For 2024, the limit on your total 401k contributions (to all the plans) is $23000.

I talked with an advisor who said I can roll over any 401k to my Roth IRA without a tax penalty.

There's no penalty on rollovers, but if you're rolling over from Traditional 401k to Roth IRA - the rolled over amount is added to your taxable income. You'll need to pay tax on that rollover.

the max I can put into an Roth IRA every year is $6000

This is for contributions, there's no limit on rollovers. The Roth IRA contribution limits depend on your income, but if you earn above the income maximum, you can still contribute to the traditional IRA and then convert to Roth (see "backdoor Roth IRA"). Note that if you have an existing traditional IRA balance, it complicates the backdoor conversion a bit.

