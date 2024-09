According to this website, if I invested in January 2008, I would see a measly loss of 1.38% by the end of 2010.

https://www.officialdata.org/us/stocks/s-p-500/2008?amount=100&endYear=2010

But when I look at the S&P500 chart from that period, I see a drop of about 12%.

What explains the difference? It isn't deflation. Reinvesting dividends doesn't seem to be enough to make up for the difference either. I don't understand the math behind the returns on the webpage.