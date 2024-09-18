This question is about the practices of brokerages in the United States and Canada, as constrained by law, and about stocks traded on exchanges in those countries (e.g. NYSE).

Question:

Is it possible to cover a short position in common stock by holding an offsetting long position in preferred stock, where the preferred stock is convertible on demand to the held amount of common stock?

Explanation. Various regulations (such as Regulation T in the United States) stipulate that when an account holds a short position in a stock, the account must also hold some offsetting asset so that the short position can be covered if necessary.

Many publicly traded companies offer so-called preferred shares of stock that are, among other things, convertible into common (i.e., ordinary) shares of the company's stock at some fixed ratio. For example, each share of preferred stock may be convertible to 100 shares of common stock.

Under what circumstances (if any) it is possible to use a long position in preferred stock to cover a short position in common stock? For example, suppose each preferred stock is convertible to 100 common stock. Are there brokerages that allow one to hold 100 common stock short, while holding 1 preferred stock long to cover the short position?

This would seem to meet the intention of the coverage requirements: in the event that the short position is called, the preferred stock could be converted to 100 shares of common stock to satisfy the call (or just sold, as the preferred stock would generally be worth at least 100 times the common stock). However, from my limited understanding of Regulation T, this doesn't seem possible in the United States. But I am not sure.