Friend I know and trust is out of country needs money, borrowed it from coworker who deposited it into my bank. $135,000.00 Friend said buy bitcoin with it for him

    It's a scam. There are many similar questions on the site.
    – TripeHound
    Commented 1 hour ago
    The friend you know and trust has had their account hacked / someone is impersonating them.
    – Vicky
    Commented 56 mins ago
  • If this is a person that you know face-to face in-person and not just online, ask them a question that no one else in the world could answer correctly nor have any chance of guessing from online information, and give them just 10 seconds to answer.
    – MTA
    Commented 38 mins ago

This is a scam

If you've never personally met that friend just stop communicating altogether. The money was likely stolen, reach out to your bank's fraud department.

If this is a person you've actually met in real life - talk to them in person (at least over the phone in a call that you dialed to the number you've used before) and also talk, in person, to the said coworker and return the money the same way you got it (have the bank reverse the transaction).

In any case do not proceed.

