This is a scam

If you've never personally met that friend just stop communicating altogether. The money was likely stolen, reach out to your bank's fraud department.

If this is a person you've actually met in real life - talk to them in person (at least over the phone in a call that you dialed to the number you've used before) and also talk, in person, to the said coworker and return the money the same way you got it (have the bank reverse the transaction).

In any case do not proceed.