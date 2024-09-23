Friend I know and trust is out of country needs money, borrowed it from coworker who deposited it into my bank. $135,000.00 Friend said buy bitcoin with it for him
Friend in need asks me to buy bitcoins with money someone deposited in my bank account. Is this a scam?
15The friend you know and trust has had their account hacked / someone is impersonating them.– VickyCommented Sep 18 at 14:18
5@MTA dangerous distraction from the key issue. Even if the "friend" is able to confirm their identity, this is at best money laundering and quite likely fraud.– Jay McEhCommented Sep 18 at 17:50
4@JayMcEh You're right. The original wording (when I made my comment) made it seem that the OP borrowed the money from her co-worker. Now it's clear that this can only be a scam, and there's no point asking a secret question. I've withdrawn my suggestion.– MTACommented Sep 18 at 19:27
2 Answers
This is a scam
If you've never personally met that friend just stop communicating altogether. The money was likely stolen, reach out to your bank's fraud department.
If this is a person you've actually met in real life - talk to them in person (at least over the phone in a call that you dialed to the number you've used before) and also talk, in person, to the said coworker and return the money the same way you got it (have the bank reverse the transaction).
In any case do not proceed.
2There is no coworker to talk to -- that's part of the scam; scammer poses as the friend and says, "I need money, I'm borrowing it from my coworker who will deposit it in your bank account and I need you to buy Bitcoin with it and send it to this wallet address". Just tell your bank the deposit is a scam and let them handle it.– HerohtarCommented Sep 19 at 0:19
Anytime someone ask you to acquire negotiable assets (cash, money orders, gold, silver, bitcoins) and then give it to someone else, it’s a scam, their having deposited money into your account first moves it from 99.999999999 percent sure of being a scam to 99.9999999999 percent sure.
I am not creative enough to come up with one in billion scenario where it’s not a scam, but it probably involves someone that needs you to say no to save them from themselves.
3...and "buy bitcoin" should add another couple of 9s...– piet.tCommented Sep 20 at 5:24