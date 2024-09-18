For a project or an investment I saw the IRR was the rate making the NVP equal to zero (although I guess there could be two such rates). Does it always make sense to talk about the IRR ? In particular can we always make the NVP equal 0 ?

Let's say that I invest 1 million in a project, I make 2 millions year 1 and lose 1.5 millions year 2. I believe we would need to find real roots of the polynomial -x^2+2x-1.5, but it has none. So do we require something more on the NPV in order to be able to talk about this root or am I falling into some trap ?