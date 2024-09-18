0

For a project or an investment I saw the IRR was the rate making the NVP equal to zero (although I guess there could be two such rates). Does it always make sense to talk about the IRR ? In particular can we always make the NVP equal 0 ?

Let's say that I invest 1 million in a project, I make 2 millions year 1 and lose 1.5 millions year 2. I believe we would need to find real roots of the polynomial -x^2+2x-1.5, but it has none. So do we require something more on the NPV in order to be able to talk about this root or am I falling into some trap ?

The IRR is useful for accounting for multiple cash flows, i.e. Wikipedia: IRR

There are only 2 cash flows in the case below: 1m in & 1.5m out.

The case could be set up as an IRR, i.e.

solve for r

r = 0.224745

But it would be simpler to calculate directly

eq2

0

Firstly, your algebra is wrong as Chris also points out.

But yes, sometimes the IRR cannot be calculated. Typically you need a combination of positive and negative cash flows to compute an IRR, but even then, there are cases where there is not a "rate" at which you get a zero NPV.

A trivial case: say I drop two $20 bills on the ground, one blows away, and I pick up the other one. My cash flows are then -40 and +20; there is no "rate" at which I can discount these cash flows to get a zero NPV.

In these cases you need to look at other measures - possibly the NPV with a fixed discount rate, or "payback period" where you calculate how long it takes to get your initial investment back. Both can be viable alternatives to IRR.

