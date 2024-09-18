I am currently learning about amortized loans and my textbook models it as an annuity problem. For example, supposing someone takes out of a loan of $25,000, with an interest rate of 8% to be paid over six periods, the book calculates the PMT to be $25,000/((1-(1/1.08^6))/0.08) = $5,407.88 using the formula for the present value of an annuity.

I am perplexed. So far, I have only encountered annuity problems that boil down to someone depositing or withdrawing x amount of money into or from an interest-bearing account at regular intervals. In the case of depositing, the newly deposited x earns interest in the account, while in the case of withdrawing, the withdrawn money could have earned interest if not withdrawn so the future value of x is higher to reflect the opportunity loss.

However, with a loan, that is not what is happening, is it? Say you make a payment of x after the first year and you have y more years to go. In an annuity problem, the assumption is that x earns (or could earn) interest, and so its future value after y years is x(1+r)^y , where r is the interest rate of the investment.

However, with a loan, x is the amount repaid and therefore does not earn interest for the lender. Are we assuming that the lender takes the repayments and invests it somewhere else, and therefore it earns interest? Then that would be a typical depositing annuity problem for the lender, but we would need to use a different interest rate, not the one for the loan, right?

I must be misunderstanding something. Any guidance would be highly appreciated.