So we were looking for an apartment and we send 1500 to a persen that said he would rent the apartment but then he said that his previous tenant had corona so we can't rent the apartment. From that time he is answering are sms messages and sometimes are calls. He asked a few times do we want the refund and we said yes, he told us that he would transfer us the money through ach transfer but that didn't work, then he told us he will meet with us in person but his schedule is full so he can't. Now he offered us to send are money through zelle as we did. Is it a scam should i report him or not?