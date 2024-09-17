I live in a community property state and got a letter from the IRS on my partner's 2022 federal return (similar to Where on 1040 do I indicate withholding adjustments in a community property state (form 8958)?). The difference in stated amount of tax owed is exactly equal to the community property adjustment we had, which makes me think that I filled out the 8958 form incorrectly. Under wages (and the other sections), I had written out the total amount for each of our incomes in column A with how much each of us received in columns B and C. Was I supposed to split column A evenly into B and C if I wanted to indicate that we were sharing income and tax withholdings?

Also, how should I respond to the letter? Should I re-fill out the 8958 and write a letter explaining the mistake?