You should use the arithmetic average. While it's true that the geometric average is more useful for calculating average compounded return over a period, the volatility is more of a mathematical measure than a financial one, and is typically defined as the standard deviation, which is based on the normal distribution and uses arithmetic mean.

There is a separate formula for Geometric Standard Deviation that would apply if you used the geometric mean, but when measuring volatility the arithmetic standard deviation (and thus arithmetic average) is always used.