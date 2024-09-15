0

My tax assessor and I have been going at it for the past 6 years...he raises my value and literally no one else's on the road. I researched his property and found that his property value is super low and in another township under the scrutiny likely of another assessor/friend. I have taken mine to SCARs 3 times and won my 2nd...just lost my 3rd. He is friends with hearing officer this time as they acknowledged one another this time... so it's a stacked deck to think you can win in instances like that.

My question is how can I get the scrutiny put on his lowballed tax bill 108K value on a home with 1232 sqf 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 car attached garage and over 2736 sqf of garage and barn storage combined on over 7 acres within one block of waterfront property?

