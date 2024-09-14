While learning about investing, I came across the term systematic and unsystematic risk. From this website, unsystematic risk is defined as "Unsystematic Risk, or “idiosyncratic risk”, refers to the risk inherent to a particular company or industry, rather than from the broader economy and financial markets."

However, while going over S&P500 companies from here, I see that tech companies have atleast 25% of the entire weight. While the tech world is doing really great, wouldn't this badly affect the diversification process?

In addition, I am a software engineer myself and am not sure if holding index funds related to my field of work is a good idea.