I am reading the book, "A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Time-Tested Strategy for Successful Investing (Twelfth Edition)", to better understand investing.

Chapter 14., section 2. has the following image, which depicts the range of return of stocks reducing as the time period increases.

I believe this implies that over a larger time period the risk attributed to stocks greatly reduces. In addition, it is well known that market returns are directly proportional to the risk of a particular security. Does that mean holding a particular security for a longer period of time would reduce one's risk while providing the return attributed to high risk?