I am putting this here instead of Law SE because the community here is best suited to answer this IMO.

I have a long and good credit history established in the US. I don't have a record of missing payments or anything like that.

I am a US citizen. I live outside of the US and plan to for the indefinite future. I receive letters / emails once in awhile telling me that my SSN and other personal info has been stolen, just like everyone else in the US.

What will happen if I ignore these alerts and my financial record in general in the US, while I'm not in the US? I don't have a plan to come back any time soon. Am I legally obliged to keep track of identity health, fraud, and data breaches? If I don't pay attention and come back to the US in 10 years to find that there are several delinquent accounts in my name created by thieves and used while I was gone, am I responsible?

Am I legally obliged to keep track of identity health, fraud, and data breaches?

No, but if you ever do return to the US you might find a lot of creditors looking for you to pay your bills, and a large mess to clean up.

If I don't pay attention and come back to the US in 10 years to find that there are several delinquent accounts in my name created by thieves and used while I was gone, am I responsible?

This is much more a legal question. There are statutes of limitations that would be involved, but yes, you would have to defend yourself against any financial activity done using your identity. You would probably have a reasonable argument (not a legal opinion), but it still would be a hassle to deal with.

My unprofessional advice would be to close as many open accounts as you can and put a freeze on your credit report. That will make it much harder for someone else to use your identify to extend credit.

  • I honestly almost upvoted this without even reading it just based on the user. Always helpful information from him. Does closing accounts really help, since they use the information stolen to open new ones?
    – Ken - Enough about Monica
    Commented 3 mins ago

