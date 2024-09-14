I am putting this here instead of Law SE because the community here is best suited to answer this IMO.

I have a long and good credit history established in the US. I don't have a record of missing payments or anything like that.

I am a US citizen. I live outside of the US and plan to for the indefinite future. I receive letters / emails once in awhile telling me that my SSN and other personal info has been stolen, just like everyone else in the US.

What will happen if I ignore these alerts and my financial record in general in the US, while I'm not in the US? I don't have a plan to come back any time soon. Am I legally obliged to keep track of identity health, fraud, and data breaches? If I don't pay attention and come back to the US in 10 years to find that there are several delinquent accounts in my name created by thieves and used while I was gone, am I responsible?