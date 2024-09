While working on another question, I? came across several questions/answers mentioning IRS forms 1041, K-1, and 56. Neither my wife, myself, nor our successor trustees are lawyers or tax professionals. If one of us passes, and the successor distributes some portions as intended to a subset of our heirs, does he/she have to file one of these forms or any other? Does the successor trustee have to do so when distributing the residue and terminating the trust?

Does Oregon have any such forms?