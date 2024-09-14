0

There are many questions related to trust and inheritance tax, but from the ones I read, one thing is not clear to me:

If one trustee dies when the net worth of a revocable trust exceeds Oregon's threshold (currently only one million dollars), does the other trustee (or the trust itself) have to pay Oregon’s inheritance tax? What about federal, if it exceeds that threshold?

My mother-in-law's revocable trust had to pay inheritance taxes but she was widowed and there was no surviving co-trustee.  So this is a slightly different situation.

  When you use the word trust, do you mean an irrevocable trust? If the trust is revocable then for tax purposes, the trust is a disregarding entity.
    Bob
    Commented 27 mins ago
  It's revocable but I don't know the meaning of disregarding entity. I do know that my mother-in-law's revocable trust had to pay inheritance taxes but she was widowed and there was no surviving co-trustee.
    WGroleau
    Commented 18 mins ago

The term disregarding entity means that, for legal purposes it does not exist.

Since your mother-in-law's trust is revocable, for tax purposes the money held in the trust will be considered her assets and as such the assets in the trust would be subject to inheritance tax and Federal Estate tax. Assuming the estate assets is over the exclusion amount, the Federal Estate tax rate is 40%.

While there maybe no co-trustee, it is likely there is a successor trustee. That is, in the event that all the trustees cannot perform their duties than the successor trustee becomes a trustee.

You wrote: does the other trustee (or the trust itself) have to pay Oregon’s inheritance tax?

My response: The trustee will not have to pay any inheritance tax. The trust, the estate, or the beneficiary(or beneficiaries) might.

I am not familiar with the inheritance tax in Oregon.

I hope that a lawyer has been retained to help with the situation.

