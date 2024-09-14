There are many questions related to trust and inheritance tax, but from the ones I read, one thing is not clear to me:
If one trustee dies when the net worth of a revocable trust exceeds Oregon's threshold (currently only one million dollars), does the other trustee (or the trust itself) have to pay Oregon’s inheritance tax? What about federal, if it exceeds that threshold?
My mother-in-law's revocable trust had to pay inheritance taxes but she was widowed and there was no surviving co-trustee. So this is a slightly different situation.