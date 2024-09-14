The term disregarding entity means that, for legal purposes it does not exist.

Since your mother-in-law's trust is revocable, for tax purposes the money held in the trust will be considered her assets and as such the assets in the trust would be subject to inheritance tax and Federal Estate tax. Assuming the estate assets is over the exclusion amount, the Federal Estate tax rate is 40%.

While there maybe no co-trustee, it is likely there is a successor trustee. That is, in the event that all the trustees cannot perform their duties than the successor trustee becomes a trustee.

You wrote: does the other trustee (or the trust itself) have to pay Oregon’s inheritance tax?

My response: The trustee will not have to pay any inheritance tax. The trust, the estate, or the beneficiary(or beneficiaries) might.

I am not familiar with the inheritance tax in Oregon.

I hope that a lawyer has been retained to help with the situation.